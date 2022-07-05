Buffalo man indicted on murder and attempted murder charges following police-involved shooting

Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned in court Tuesday morning on second degree Murder and two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was incidicted on murder and attempted murder charges in connection with a recent homicide and police-involved shooting.

Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, was arraigned in court Tuesday morning on one count of Murder in the Second Degree, two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree.

Investigators say on June 17, Haynes allegedly shot a 63-year-old man as Buffalo Police were on routine patrol in the area of Broadway Avenue and Sears Street. Police pursued Haynes and Haynes is accused of firing a shot into the windshield of the police vehicle, striking one of the officer's gun holder. The officers pursued Haynes on foot, and he allegedly fired at them again. Officers returned fire and shot Haynes on Playter Street. Haynes was taken to ECMC to be treated.

Buffalo Police released bodycam footage of the incident last month.

Haynes is scheduled to return to court on August 4 at 9:30 a.m. for a pre-trial conference. He is currently being held without bail.