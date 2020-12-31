Buffalo lowers flags to half staff in honor of the late George Arthur

The city will fly flags at half staff from December 31, 2020 through January 4, 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Christmas morning, Buffalo lost an iconic member of its local political history. Former Buffalo Common Council President George K. Arthur passed away peacefully in his home that day, according to his family.

The City of Buffalo plans to honor Arthur, who was a major figure in the African American community and a prominent leader in Buffalo.



"The City of Buffalo has lost a distinguished leader and tireless advocate for positive change in our community and pioneer for equity, who successfully pushed to desegregate the Buffalo Public Schools with the passing of George K. Arthur," Mayor Byron Brown said.

Arthur was 87-years-old when he died. The city says Arthur died after a lengthy illness and will be buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery just after the New Year.

In a press release, Brown's team mentioned that Arthur was a mentor to many, including the current mayor. Arthur was on the Common Council for 26 years, and was active in public service for 55 years, including being on the Buffalo Fiscal Stability Authority.