George K. Arthur, former Buffalo Common Council President, dies at 87

George K. Arthur served as President of the Buffalo Common Council for many years. In recent years, he's been a strong leader in the African-American community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — George K. Arthur was a man who stood up for the people he served in Buffalo.

After a long illness, his son confirmed that the 87-year-old former Buffalo Common Council President died on Christmas morning at home.

"He died peacefully," his son told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

Arthur was in the political arena for decades in Buffalo.

He never backed down from a fight to improve the lives of the people he represented. Arthur was a plaintiff in the federal lawsuit that resulted in desegregation of Buffalo's schools.

Over the years, he was a resource many would turn to for understanding politics and Buffalo.

His photos of historic moments in Buffalo have also been used to tell the experience of all people in Buffalo.

