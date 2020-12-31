Obama reacts to gift made by Buffalonian Valentino Dixon

Former President Barack Obama shared his reaction to the gift in a shout-out post on Instagram.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right before Christmas, 2 On Your Side Claudine Ewing shared how one of former President Barack Obama's Christmas gifts this year was made by Buffalo artist, exoneree Valentino Dixon.

"Merry Christmas Barack. I hope that you like your gift and when Michelle reached out to me I was just like this is not happening, it's like a dream come true," Dixon said in a video message to the former president.

Well, the former president got the gift, which was a 20 by 30 inch drawing of the Augusta National 12th hole. He has shared his reaction to the gift in a shout-out post on Instagram.

Obama called Dixon a terrific artist, saying "it's an incredible piece," and adding "but the story behind it is even better. Valentino grew up in Buffalo, New York, and developed a great skill and passion for drawing from a young age. Unfortunately, when he was 21, he was wrongfully convicted for a crime he didn't commit."

Dixon served 27 years in prison for a murder someone else confessed to, before being exonerated. He fine-tuned his art skills while in prison under the wrongful conviction, and is known for his art focused on the subject of golf.

"Claudine, I didn't know what to think I didn't know what to do. I mean, I didn't if I was in space, I don't know what to say, I'm speechless," Dixon told 2 On Your Side's Claudine Ewing.

It was Michelle Obama who had heard of Dixon's story and contacted him to have a golf painting commissioned.