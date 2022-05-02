Unplowed roads present problems for Buffalo fire trucks

Cars are having a tough time getting through narrow unplowed streets, but what about fire trucks?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents have told 2 On Your Side that snow cleanup on side streets in the City of Buffalo remains a work in progress, two days after the latest winter storm.

Cars are having a tough time getting through narrow unplowed streets, but what about fire trucks responding in a time of need?

Daniel Bossi, a Division Chief with the Buffalo Fire Department, talked about the issue while responding to a fire on Bird Avenue on Saturday.

"Could you imagine pulling down the street, let alone backing down the street?" Bossi said.

"So those are the things we face on these smaller, older side streets. You get to North Buffalo, you get to South Buffalo the streets are wider .... but these old core city streets, West Side, Lower East Side, it's a challenge."

Buffalo parking enforcement was out this week, towing cars that were parked on the wrong side of the road, preventing plows from getting through. Seventy cars were mini-towed a city spokesperson told 2 On Your Side on Thursday.