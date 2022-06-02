Crews in Buffalo continue snow cleanup; sidewalks still an issue

Public Works Commissioner Mike Finn says property owners need to uphold their responsibility as it relates to clearing private sidewalks to ensure safety

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The snow clean up continues ...

After back-to-back-back storms, City of Buffalo plows and crews continued their cleanup efforts on Sunday. Humboldt Parkway, Eugene Street in North Buffalo and parts of the Fillmore District are just some areas that saw clearing.

Mike Finn, the city's Commissioner of Public Works, says the short time frame combined with the intensity of the storms has made their job redundant and challenging.

One of the major concerns, however, remains sidewalk accessibility and safety.

Finn told 2 On Your Side a major issue is property owners not taking full responsibility for their sidewalks. The city is not responsible for plowing and or clearing private property, even if a bus stop rests there. That responsibility falls on the abutting property owner.

Brenda Starks lives in the Fillmore District on Moselle Street in Buffalo. She says she's very concerned because her 12-year-old son, Dontae, is forced to stand in the street to wait for his school bus due to snow build up on the sidewalk.

"They haven't shoveled or plowed, and he's like right in the street, and I fear that somebody is going to either hit him because they're sliding in the snow," Starks says.

It's a serious concern that parents have expressed since the first storm a few weeks ago.

"Too many people have got hidden on Genesee and Moselle, and I don't want my son to be a statistic," Starks continues. "To be one of those kids that get ran over and don't make it, or get damaged and are disabled for the rest of his life. This is something that could be avoided."

Starks told 2 On Your Side she has reached out to the city several times complaining about the sidewalk issue but the owner responsible for clearing it has not acted.

Commissioner Finn tells 2 On Your Side an inspector will be out there Monday to follow-up.