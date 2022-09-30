Buffalo, Japan's Kanazawa celebrate their sister city relationship

Since 1962, the two cities have been taking part in things such as student exchanges and cultural performances.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Friday at the Buffalo History Museum, officials celebrated the 60th anniversary of forming a sister city relationship in Buffalo and Kanazawa, Japan.

It also helped create one of the only public Japanese Gardens in the United States, which is right in Delaware Park. Officials with the council say having a sister city is extremely important to both countries involved.

"Sister cities bring people together in a way that's truly unique. The ability to share culture and heritage, but most importantly friendship with one another is of more value than many people realize," said Endo Dcm, the Japanese consulate in New York.