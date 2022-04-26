Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival returns this week

The Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off on Thursday, April 28 with the "festival fundraiser" for the Japanese Garden.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After being reimagined the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival is returning in-person this week for its ninth annual event.

The event is held each year by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy, The Buffalo History Museum, Friends of the Japanese Garden, and Music is Art to celebrate the spring season.

"Nothing says spring in Western New York like the return of the Buffalo Cherry Blossom Festival and the beautiful blooms behind our museum," said Buffalo History Museum Executive Director Melissa Brown. "This celebration of history, Japanese culture and our region’s natural beauty is a can’t-miss staple of our festival season."

The Cherry Blossom Festival officially kicks off on Thursday, April 28 with the "festival fundraiser" for the Japanese Garden. Following the fundraiser, the festival weekend continues on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1 at the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park and The Buffalo History Museum.

"Year after year, Buffalo’s Cherry Blossom Festival brings visitors to the Japanese Garden to stroll along the blossoming trees and enjoy the gift of spring after a long cold winter. These dainty blossoms only last for a short while and are our reminder of life’s ephemeral nature," said Paula Hinz, of the Friends of the Japanese Garden.

Those who attend the event on Saturday and Sunday will be able to learn about bonsai, origami, folk dolls, and Kanazawa through various activity tables inside the Buffalo History Museum. They'll also have a chance to stroll through the Japanese Garden to admire the cherry blossoms and take a ride on the pink boats on Mirror Lake.

In addition to food trucks and a pop-up tea ceremony, Music is Art will have three stages of live music in the Japanese Garden for festival goers to enjoy.

"Being back in person for the ninth Annual Cherry Blossom Festival only adds to the extra exciting year we have ahead in celebrating Olmsted's 200th birthday," said Stephanie Crockatt, executive director of the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

"In fact, the Japanese Garden in Delaware Park is also celebrating its 60th year of sister city affiliation with Kanazawa Japan. The festival supports this special landscape, and the Buffalo History Museum and Friends of the Japanese Garden have been vital partners all along in growing this blooming experience with expanded education and culture."

The festival fundraiser is scheduled to take place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Buffalo History Museum. Pre-sale tickets for the event are $40 per pair or $25 per individual. Day of tickets are listed at $50 per pair or $30 per individual.

According to event organizers, this year's fundraiser will feature a blossoming basket raffle, local bites, a wine pull and live music by cellist and multi-genre musician Leah Rankin and indie rock duo tuesday nite.

For more information about the festival fundraiser, or to purchase tickets, click here.