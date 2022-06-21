Buffalo Zoo teams up with Rusty Nickel Brewing to release 'Zoomagination Lager'

The beer is called the "Zoomagination Lager," which was inspired by "Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights."

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Beer lovers rejoice, the Buffalo Zoo is teaming up with Rusty Nickel Brewing Co. to release a brand new brew.

The beer is called the "Zoomagination Lager," which was inspired by "Zoomagination: The Festival of Lanterns and Lights." The brand-new immersive experience features large-scale animal and nature scape lanterns in an interactive display.

"Inspired by the vibrant illumination of the lanterns, it's a crisp, light, and refreshing Japanese Rice Lager that'll have you going for the glow all night long," the Buffalo Zoo said in a Facebook post.

The display will be available every Thursday through Sunday through August 7 from 6:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

In addition to the lanterns, attendees will be able to enjoy Asian-inspired food and drink. A beer garden will also be available with specialty beverages, including the Zoomagination Lager, an Asian pear sangria and a spicy mango martini.

Other attractions like the train, carousel and shopping will also be available.