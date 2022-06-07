Buffalo History Museum debuts new exhibit by Stitch Buffalo

The exhibit will celebrate the art of refugee women in Western New York.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A new exhibit by Stitch Buffalo that celebrates refugee women's art is coming to the Buffalo History Museum.

"Creative Journeys: Celebrating the Art of Refugee Women in Western New York" will display the work from refugee and immigrant women that Stitch Buffalo provided space for them to create.

The exhibit will celebrate the work and traditions that the women brought with them from all over the world including Bhutan, Burma, Nepal, Thailand, Egypt, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Somalia. These skills include loom weaving, hand embroidery, beading, macrame, block printing, and more.

The project will be on display through Aug. 20 during normal museum hours. Stitch products will also be available at the museum gift shop.

Stitch Buffalo aims to allow refugee and immigrants to connect, express themselves and their culture, and gain economic empowerment through. Women have to opportunity to hone their stitching and embroidery skills with online classes and sell their products at their storefront at 1215 Niagara Street.