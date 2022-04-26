Opening date set for Queen City Super Flea

The Queen City Super Flea will open for the summer on June 4.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mark your calendars, the new Queen City Super Flea is coming to Buffalo's Outer Harbor this summer.

Last month the popular Buffalo vintage store Queen City Vintage announced that it would be bringing back the classic Super Flea with a twist. The Super Flea, formerly located on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga, closed about eight years ago.

Now the new location is set along with its opening date.

The Queen City Super Flea posted on its official Instagram page Tuesday saying it will open for the summer on June 4 and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on various dates through September. Vendor applications for the Queen City Super Flea will go live on April 28 at 6 p.m.

"Our goal of the flea is to provide a different type of shopping experience that is family-friendly while also showcasing some of the area's best artisans, creators, curators, entrepreneurs, food trucks and small businesses," the Queen City Super Flea said on its official website.

You can view the full schedule below:

June

June 4

June 18

June 25

July

July 2

July 9

July 17

July 24

August

August 7

August 20

August 27

September

September 18

September 25