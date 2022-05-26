Application deadline nears for City of Buffalo's 'Love Your Block' grants

In its fourth year, the program awards grants up to $1,500 for projects that will transform or beautify a public space.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you belong to a community group, block club or have a small, locally-owned business, beautification grants are now available to help spruce up your neighborhood.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced Thursday that the application deadline for this year's "Love Your Block" program is coming up. Anyone hoping to submit an application must do so by Wednesday, June 1.

In its fourth year, the program awards grants up to $1,500 for projects that will transform or beautify a public space.

This year the targeted neighborhoods are: Broadway-Fillmore, Kensington-Bailey, Masten Park, Riverside and Buffalo's upper and lower West Side. City officials note that block clubs and organizations outside of those listed neighborhoods are still eligible to apply for the grants.

According to the city, the proposed projects must fall in one of the four categories:

Vacant Lot Activation: Community garden/greenhouse, playground, public art installation, and recreational space

Community garden/greenhouse, playground, public art installation, and recreational space Community Space Revitalization: Repairs or modifications to community facilities (schools, community centers, park shelters, senior centers, etc.), graffiti removal and/or replacement of graffiti with a mural, planting trees and/or landscaping community facilities

Repairs or modifications to community facilities (schools, community centers, park shelters, senior centers, etc.), graffiti removal and/or replacement of graffiti with a mural, planting trees and/or landscaping community facilities Accessibility Improvements: Implementing creative lighting, replacing broken or worn out litter bins, creating/managing a “tool library” where neighborhood groups can borrow & return tools for cleanup projects

Implementing creative lighting, replacing broken or worn out litter bins, creating/managing a “tool library” where neighborhood groups can borrow & return tools for cleanup projects Streetscape Improvements: Community volunteer-led beautification on the business strips in the five identified target areas. This includes landscaping, art installments, pedestrian spaces, lighting improvements, and public safety