BUFFALO, N.Y. — Firefighters in the City of Buffalo battled a blaze early Wednesday morning in the city's Babcock neighborhood.

The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on Metcalfe Street near Clinton Street. As of 6 a.m., crews were still on the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.