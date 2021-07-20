Crews responding to an explosion in Lackawanna

The call came in just after 7 a.m. Tuesday. No word yet of any injuries.

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire on Bedford Ave. Lackawanna Police have confirmed to 2 On Your Side that there was some sort of explosion.

Details right now are very limited. The call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The scene is located on Bedford Ave. near Abbott Rd. No word yet if anyone was hurt.

Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says there are no road closures right now, but people should avoid the area if possible.

From Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash: Lackawanna Police have confirmed there was some type of explosion & a resulting fire on Bedford Avenue near Abbott Road - they say there are no road closures at this time but you'll want to avoid the area. @wgrz pic.twitter.com/5epKpCU2jq — WGRZ TrafficTracker2 (@WGRZTraffic) July 20, 2021

National Grid is reporting several hundred power outages in Lackawanna.