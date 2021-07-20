Crews responding to an explosion in Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Lackawanna Fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire on Bedford Ave. Lackawanna Police have confirmed to 2 On Your Side that there was some sort of explosion.
Details right now are very limited. The call came in around 7 a.m. Tuesday. The scene is located on Bedford Ave. near Abbott Rd. No word yet if anyone was hurt.
Traffic Tracker 2's Dave Cash says there are no road closures right now, but people should avoid the area if possible.
National Grid is reporting several hundred power outages in Lackawanna.
This is a developing story, we have a crew headed to the scene and will update as soon as more information becomes available.