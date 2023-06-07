Report from Main Street fire that killed Buffalo Firefighter

In early July, District Attorney John Flynn announced that no charges would be filed and the ATF had ruled the fire was an accident.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Earlier in July, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn announced that no criminal charges would be filed for the fire on Main Street that killed Buffalo Firefighter Jason Arno on March 1.

Flynn also announced that the ATF had ruled that the fire was accidental.

2 On Your Side has now obtained the full report, which can be viewed here.

Investigators believe Arno — a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department serving with Engine 2 — was killed by collapsing debris. A probe continues to determine if the collapse was triggered by a backdraft, which caused a fiery explosion, or if the collapse occurred first.

Sarah Elizabeth Tierney, the widow of Jason Arno issued this statement after the District Attorney's press conference earlier this month:

"I am shocked and disappointed in his decision and frankly bewildered as to how this could not be considered negligence."

Arno's wife filed a notice of claim against the City of Buffalo and the Buffalo Fire Department, citing the city and department’s “negligence, recklessness and carelessness” in responding to the deadly four-alarm fire that claimed the life of her husband.

Tierney filed the notice of claim on April 20.

“We've uncovered a number of things that it appears the city did do incorrectly, including allowing firefighters to work out of the title,” said Charles Desmond of Gibson, McAskill & Crosby, LLP, who is representing Tierney.