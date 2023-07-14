Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation holding first fundraiser next month

The foundation's mission is to provide resources and financial support to Western New York first responders.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The family and friends of a fallen Buffalo firefighter have created a foundation in his memory.

The Firefighter Arno Memorial Foundation (FAM) aims to to provide resources and financial support to Western New York first responders and was created to remember Jason "Jay" Arno.

An inaugural fundraising event has been set for Sunday, Aug. 27 at Holidays Sports Bar and Volleyball for a FAM Cookout & Volleyball Tournament. The event will celebrate Jay's life and the first responders of WNY.

The event will include a performance from Nerds Gone Wild, backyard games, raffle prizes, and a beer tent sponsored by Try-It distributing. Food will be available from Chiavetta's Chicken.

Tickets are pre-sale only and there are limited spots for volleyball teams. People interested in playing need to register to play by Aug. 15.

As the foundation is still being established a website at www.FAMgives.org is in the works.