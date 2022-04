Firefighters were called to 205 High Street just before 1:30 a.m. Monday for reports of a fire.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Fire officials are investigating a two-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning in the City of Buffalo.

Firefighters were called to 205 High Street just before 1:30 a.m. for reports of a fire. Fire officials say the blaze started in a step down area of the vacant house.

Damage to the house is estimated at $100,000. It also caused exposure damage estimated at $125,000 to 203 High Street. No one was injured in the fire.