Firefighters were called to a house fire on Grey Street near Genesee Street just before 9 a.m. Monday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a two-alarm fire on the city's East Side Monday morning.

The vacant house was engulfed in flames, and smoke could be seen for miles. The fire also quickly spread to the house next door.