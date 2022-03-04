Fire destroys Chautauqua Co. catering business

An overnight fire has left Homestead Cafe & Catering in the Town of Ellery a total loss.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — The cause of a devastating fire in Chautauqua County is under investigation this weekend.

The Sheriff's Department said the Fluvanna Fire Department, along with mutual aid, was called out to Rt. 430 in the Town of Ellery shortly after 2 AM Sunday.

The Homestead Cafe & Catering has been in business since 2019. Owner Paige Oyer tells 2 On Your Side the building is a total loss, but is thankful that no one was hurt.

Oyer said they currently have weddings booked for every weekend this summer and plans to fulfill each one of them. Anyone with questions about catering events can call or text (716) 640-8479 or leave a message on the Homestead Facebook page.