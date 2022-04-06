Dog saved from burning home by Erie County Sheriff's deputy

The fire broke out Saturday on Blanchard Road in the Town of Colden. A second pet could not be saved.

COLDEN, N.Y. — Two Erie County Sheriff's deputies suffered injuries while searching a burning home over the weekend.

The department says Deputies Ellis and Kuhn were told residents were still unaccounted for when they arrived at the home on Blanchard Road in the Town of Colden on Saturday.

The deputies and a state trooper entered the house, but thick smoke prevented them from doing a complete search. Deputy Ellis was able to rescue one of the family dogs before being forced to leave the building. A second pet could not be saved.

The three residents of the home were found at the edge of the property and were not hurt.

Deputy Ellis suffered an injured ankle and smoke inhalation and was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. Deputy Kuhn was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and returned to work.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Fire Investigation Unit.