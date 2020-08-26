Buffalo couple celebrates unique 70th wedding anniversary

Although they speak on the phone daily, Zeek Macsi had not been able to see his wife, Josephine, since March.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The month of August has always been special for Edmund and Josephine Macsi of Buffalo.

They met, were engaged, got married, and had a son all during the month of August.

Tuesday was their 70th wedding anniversary. However, Josephine is a resident of Cheektowaga's Garden Gate Health Care Facility. Although they speak on the phone daily, her husband has not been able to see his wife since March.

Until Tuesday, that is.

"The landlady's daughter said I'm going to call you Zeek," Edmund "Zeek" Masci said.

So he grew up with the nickname Zeek. Then, at the age of 18, Zeek Masci met the girl of his dreams

"I used to hang around the pool hall, and told those guys; that girl Josephine with the long black hair, hands-off, I'm going to marry her,” Zeek said. “The guys said; how can you say that you just met her? I said; don't worry I will."

True to his word, and with the photograph still in his wallet, on August 20, 1949, Zeek asked the then 16-year-old Josephine, for her hand in marriage.

Tuesday was the first time he was able to see his wife since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"That's the first time I've seen her, since March," Zeek said."All I want to hear her say; she's okay, then I'm happy today."

So on this, their 70th wedding anniversary, the folks at Garden Gate Brought Zeek and Josephine together, if only through a glass door.

"I'm just happy to see her that's all," Zeek said

And by the look in her eyes, Josephine was happy too.

"Happy Anniversary," they said.