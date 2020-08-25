NYSDOL: Buffalo, Niagara Falls unemployment rate increased in July

The area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls had the second highest unemployment rate for the third month in a row across the state.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor released preliminary local area unemployment rates for July 2020 on Tuesday.

The latest data from the New York State Department of Labor shows that every metro area across the state, except New York City, has seen an increase from June 2020 to July 2020. The data also shows that the area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls continues to have one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.

The area of Buffalo and Niagara Falls had the second highest unemployment rate for the third month in a row across the state.

The New York State Department of Labor reports Buffalo and Niagara Falls had a 19.2 percent unemployment rate back in April, which was the highest unemployment rate in the state during that month.

As of July, the unemployment rate for Buffalo and Niagara Falls increased slightly to 14.1 percent. This time last year the unemployment rate in this area was at 4.6 percent.