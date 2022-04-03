Gov. Hochul visits Ukrainian Cultural Center

Gov. Hochul offered some words of encouragement for the local Ukrainian community.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday, the Ukrainian Cultural Center raised awareness about the war with Russia. The public was able to attend and Governor Kathy Hochul joined the event as well.

The center served a hot meal and shared light on what is happening with Ukraine and Russia.

She said New York stands in solidarity with Ukraine by offering support and sanctions against Russia.

New York is home to the largest Ukrainian population in the U.S. which is why Hochul says immigrants will always be welcome here.

"This is a strong message to the Russians and Putin. You don't mess with the people of this country. They are strong. They are resilient. They have defiance in their souls. So you've picked a fight that you will not win. We will continue sending love and support and resources from every corner of this country starting right here in Buffalo, NY," Hochul said.

The Ukrainian Cultural Center said they have been receiving support from other local groups.

They will be teaming up with the Buffalo Irish Center on St. Patrick's Day for a Ukraine fundraiser.