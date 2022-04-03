Western New Yorkers sending supplies to the border for Ukraine

Buffalo Balloon Company is sharing more ways you can help out. Lydia Dominick says they are working on two projects to help out Ukrainians.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since the start of this crisis in Ukraine, Western New Yorkers have done what they do best: find a way to help out the citizens of Ukraine.

Buffalo Balloon Company is sharing more ways you can help out. Lydia Dominick says they are working on two projects to help out Ukrainians.

For both of them, medical supplies, clothing and non-perishable foods are needed. That includes heavy bandaging, cold medicine in pill form, coats, blankets, rice, soups and so much more. Dominick says these items will all be shipped to Poland where people there will distribute these items to people in need.

The company has already seen so many people step in and help.

"We've seen an outpouring of love from people here and it's hard to sit and watch what's happening, watch the news and not be able to do anything about it," Dominick said. "I think it's important that we pray and petition heaven for their safety, but equally as important to do something to go into action and to help. I didn't know where to start but we started and people have really responded."

If you want to help out Dominick says you can go to the Buffalo Balloon Co.'s Instagram page or see the full list of needed items on her personal page Lydia-Dominick.

Other local businesses in Western New York are showing their support for Ukraine by finding ways to help those in need.

Hydraulic Hearth posted on its official Facebook page Monday that for the entire month of March, 100% of pizza sales for both dine-in and takeout would be donated to aid for Ukrainian refugees. Hydraulic Hearth is in the city's Larkin District on Swan Street.

On Thursday, Hofbrauhaus Buffalo posted on Facebook that it would be donating 10% of its total sales on Thursday, March 10 to aid the citizens of Ukraine. According to Hofbrauhaus, donations will also be accepted at the event.