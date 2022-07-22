Bobby J's and Desiderio's commit to Cheektowaga site

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After seven years as a tenant, the owners of Bobby J’s Italian American Grille owners have bought their building at 204 Como Park Blvd. in Cheektowaga.

Gerald “Jay” Desiderio and his brother/chef, Robert “Bobby” closed on the deal July 13, paying $650,000 to buy the site from Dreamco Development Corp. through their AL DI LA LLC.

Plans call for continuing the restaurant as well as Desiderio’s Dinner Theatre, which operates there and is not far from the site where their father had operated Desiderio’s restaurant for 15 years before it was displaced in 1990 by construction of the I-90 interchange at William Street.