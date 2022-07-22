Eckl's reopens at Larkin more than two years after pandemic shutdown

Eckl’s at Larkin had a soft opening last weekend with a limited menu and bar seating only, as a new staff gets its feet wet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A steakhouse in Larkinville has reopened at 703 Seneca St. after shutting down more than two years ago during the pandemic.

Eckl’s at Larkin had a soft opening last weekend with a limited menu and bar seating only, as a new staff gets its feet wet.

The steakhouse first opened its Larkinville site in 2018 on the first floor of the Larkin @ Commerce Center building. It was the second location for Eckl’s, which previously operated in Orchard Park for 86 years.