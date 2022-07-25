Parivaar to bring Indian fusion to Elmwood Village

Priya Rathod is preparing to display her own version of Indian fusion food with plans this fall to open Parivaar at 708 Elmwood Ave., the former Acropolis Opa.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Since she was a little girl, Priya Rathod has been immersed in foods from around the world, influenced by grandparents from India, plus the time her parents spent in Nairobi, Kenya and England, where she was born.

After she moved to the U.S. as a toddler and settled in Batavia with her family, she and her sisters often came home to find pizza on the table seasoned with Indian spices.

