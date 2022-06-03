Brookfield Country Club plans $15 million clubhouse expansion

The final facility will be 40,000 square feet with a member’s grill, outdoor dining patio, banquet space and a new kitchen.

CLARENCE, N.Y. — Brookfield Country Club in Clarence is planning a $15 million multi-year renovation project that includes rebuilding its main clubhouse.

The project was approved June 1 by the Clarence Planning Board. The private country club, 5120 Shimerville Road, will demolish 16,000-square-feet of the clubhouse and replace it with a 26,700-square-foot addition. The final facility will be 40,000 square feet with a member’s grill, outdoor dining patio, banquet space and a new kitchen.

Danielle Shainbrown, Brookfield's owners representative, said the project has been in the country club's development pipeline for eight years.