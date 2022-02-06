1st building opens at Lancaster Village Center

Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, N.Y. — New life is coming to Lancaster. The first of three buildings in the Lancaster Village Center is now open.

Six businesses and 18 apartments now fill the space on West Main Street. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for the building.

Developers say the project is all about boosting the local economy.

"The village needs to grow and there needs to be an opportunity for our growing community in lancaster to come out and really enjoy the village and be able to shop, stay, live, eat and do all those types of things together for the community," said Tom Sweeney, developer of Lancaster Village Center.