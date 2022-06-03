Jemal closes on King Sewing building as plans for it shift to start-up incubator

Jemal paid $120,000 for the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant at 308 Crowley Ave.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has closed on his purchase of a vacant Riverside plant where sewing machines were once made.

Through his Jemal’s King Sewing LLC affiliate, Jemal paid $120,000 for the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant at 308 Crowley Ave., according to a filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Jemal of Douglas Development Corp. bought the building from King Crow LLC, a Buffalo Urban Development Corp. affiliate. BUDC directors approved that sale March 29.