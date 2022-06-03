x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Jemal closes on King Sewing building as plans for it shift to start-up incubator

Jemal paid $120,000 for the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant at 308 Crowley Ave.
Credit: Google Maps

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Developer Douglas Jemal has closed on his purchase of a vacant Riverside plant where sewing machines were once made.

Through his Jemal’s King Sewing LLC affiliate, Jemal paid $120,000 for the former King Sewing Machine Co. plant at 308 Crowley Ave., according to a filing in the Erie County Clerk’s office.

Jemal of Douglas Development Corp. bought the building from King Crow LLC, a Buffalo Urban Development Corp. affiliate. BUDC directors approved that sale March 29.

For more on this story, please visit the Buffalo Business First website.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Greek Festival makes a big return to Buffalo this weekend