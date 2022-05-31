x
ESD allocates $5M for East Side buildings; $2.25M building sale in Orchard Park

The allocation will join an earlier $500,000 ESD program for East Side commercial properties.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buildings on Buffalo’s East Side may be eligible for state funding that targets structures in need of renovations.

A $4.5 million allocation to help owners of East Side buildings fix up their properties will be available from Empire State Development. The allocation will join an earlier $500,000 ESD program for East Side commercial properties.

Empire State Development directors will vote on the $4.5 million allocation June 23. 

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

