Broadway Market ramps up for Easter season

The Broadway Market will have extended hours all week long before closing down on Easter and reopening on Dyngus Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Easter is just a week away, and Western New Yorkers are flocking to the Broadway Market to get all their last-minute shopping done.

This year, there are more than 70 vendors offering all your Easter staples, including pierogis, butter lambs, and live polka music. If you need another reason to go to the Buffalo landmark, market manager Kathy Peterson says the Easter Bunny will be there every day taking pictures.

"Buffalo's historic Broadway Market is bustling," she said.