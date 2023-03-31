Broadway Market preparing for Easter

A look at the traditions of the market and the booths that have become a holiday staple.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Daybreak celebrated a WNY tradition that dates back to 1888. The Broadway Market has been on the same spot ever since - 999 Broadway.

The upcoming Holy Week of Easter is the busiest time for the East Side attraction. Butter lambs, lilies, meats, chocolates, soul food and a lot more are here within the 90,000 square feet of space. Plenty of free and safe parking is here, too.

Normally closed on Sundays, the market will be open this Sunday, Palm Sunday.

The complete hours can be found on the market website.

Daybreak's Kevin O'Neill caught up with a local business who gets a lot of attention at the market.

The first reaction Jennifer Glann gets is usually "whoa, are these real eggs?!" Glann, of Eastern European ancestry, has been selling authentic Polish, Slovakian and Ukrainian eggs at the Broadway Market for several years. Her business, Our Traditions 716, is by the escalators near the center of the market.

While most decorative "eggs" you see for sale are wooden around Easter time, each artwork by Jen is on an actual eggshell. Jaw-dropping detail and bright colors attract many passers-by, and Jen says many customers have made it a trafition to bring family and get a new egg each year.