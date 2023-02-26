Broadway Market's Black History Month celebration continues

Shoppers get a $25 gift certificate every time they make a purchase at a participating Buy Black Buffalo retail vendor. Those will be good through the end of April.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — February is Black History Month, and this weekend the Broadway Market is recognizing it with what's become an annual event.

"Buy Black Buffalo" has partnered with the city to set up shop every Saturday throughout february. Nearly 2 dozen black owned businesses are getting the chance to sell everything from jewelry to clothes.

"We want to celebrate the contributions of African Americans in our city, so we're doing that through the support of small Black-owned businesses in the City of Buffalo with this amazing vending opportunity, celebrating Black arts and culture with the different music artists that have been here throughout the week," according to Chantele Thompson, the City of Buffalo's chief diversity officer.

"And so that is a very small way but important way of giving back to the Black community here in the City of Buffalo."