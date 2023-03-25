Easter season now underway at The Broadway Market

Vendors at The Broadway Market say this is the most exciting time of year to go shopping there.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — People on Saturday celebrated the return of the Easter season at The Broadway Market.

Now is the perfect time to stock up on butter lambs, or to stop by to get some pictures taken with the Easter bunny. Vendors at The Broadway Market said this is the most exciting time of year to go shopping there.

"So this has really helped my business to grow, and I'm excited to see more vendors come in here because we have a lot of talented people in Buffalo," Jamila Davis of Inspire You More Jewelry said.

"I'm just excited to see where this goes because I see this turning into something bigger and beautiful, so thank you all for your continued support."

The Easter festivities will continue for the next two weeks.

The Broadway Market will be closed Easter Sunday but will reopen on Dyngus Day.