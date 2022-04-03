BPS said mask requirements will remain in effect for the district

For the week of Monday, February 28, 2022 mask requirements will remain in place at all schools and facilities

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Monday that its masks requirement will stay in effect although the state mask mandate for schools will end on Wednesday.

The district said BPS' Medical Advisory Team and the Erie County Department of Health met Monday to discuss metrics to help decide when to lift the mask mandate in schools and on public transportation vehicles that students take to and from school.

Metrics discussed:

Local COVID-19 rates of transmission over the last seven days

Current pediatric hospitalization rates

Zone color identification for Erie County (Orange, Yellow, Green)

The district stated, "As current rates of transmission, as of today remains at a rate that reflects ongoing transmission in the community (currently 68 cases per 100,000 over 7 days in Erie County); and as we are not yet in the updated CDC COVID- 19 Community Level green zone (we are in the yellow zone) reflecting the level of COVID-19 in the community."

BPS said its Medical Advisory Team has made the following recommendations regarding the wearing of masks:

For the week of Monday 2/28/22, mask mandates will remain in place at all BPS schools and facilities (including all centralized locations);

All persons on school and public transportation must wear masks;

The Medical Advisory Team will re-examine data points by 3/4/22 and will share adjustments if needed.