Lifting of mask requirement for schools drawing differing opinions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We know now that the official state mask mandate for schools will come to an end on Wednesday as we heard from Governor Hochul Sunday.

And while it seems just about all school leaders are relieved and perhaps most parents and students agree, there is still some pushback to this idea.

Most regional school superintendents along with maybe most parents and students may see it as a breath of freedom.

Niagara Falls School Superintendent Mark Laurrie says, "I'm pleased with the announcement. We're ready for the announcement. The cases in Niagara Falls among students has been very minimal."

Laurrie stresses it's strictly parenting choice now for masking and that decision must be respected by all. "That's up to an individual decision. There should be no shame, no bullying. But there are parents who will continue to ask their children to wear masks."

Some teachers may also still mask up with a key factor in mind according to Laurrie. We asked him, "Do you have any idea what your vaccination rate is roughly?

Laurrie said, "It's pretty low...pretty low especially, especially among 5 to 12-year-olds. I think we're in the 20 percentile which is pretty low. It rises a little bit 12 to 17."

Perhaps that's why even though Erie County Health Department also agreed to go along with the state, there's been no official announcement by the Buffalo Public Schools. In addition, masks are at this point still required for a special 5 PM Wednesday school board meeting at the Waterfront School.

So for the Buffalo teacher's union which has not specifically communicated its stance to the district, we heard that "Our teachers voted overwhelmingly to wait until after the mid-winter break and there was enough time to do an analysis of whether there was any spread. And that takes more than just a few days."

2 On Your Side asked, "A lot of people are going to say Phil Rumore being obstinate again here and the BTF. What would you say ?"

Rumore replied "We're saying that we're trying to be careful. We're trying to prevent people from dying or suffering irreparable harm."

Of course, again the CDC has eased off on its guidance on masking Friday..so the state and Erie county are falling in line. But Rumore disputes low transmission and cites low child vaccination. He says "It needs to be at least another week or so."