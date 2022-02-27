Hochul: masking requirement in NY schools will end Wednesday

New York's governor said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

ALBANY, N.Y. — Editor's note: The video above was published on Feb. 25.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Sunday that the statewide masking requirement in schools will be lifted by March 2.

In a briefing held in Albany, the Democrat cited declining COVID-19 cases and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

She said counties and cities could keep their own mandates in place, and parents could still choose to send their kids to school in masks.

The new rules effective Wednesday apply to children 2 years and older in childcare facilities. New York State has 2.7 million schoolchildren, including about 1 million in New York City.

Earlier this month, Hochul let a broad mask mandate for most indoor settings expire, but said the school's requirement would remain in place. She had promised to revisit the school's question by the first week of March.

The broad mask mandate was implemented during a COVID-19 surge fueled by the omicron variant in December.

Masks are still required in some places, including public transit.

Erie County on Saturday had announced that the mask mandate currently in effect for county-owned buildings will be lifted on Monday.

According to Saturday's news release, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website now has information on COVID-19 Community Levels nationwide, which is the measure of the impact of COVID-19 illness on community health and health care systems. Erie County is listed in the 'medium' category.

Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh welcomed the news, saying there would be no mask mandates in schools there.

“Today, Governor Hochul announced the state mandate requiring masks in schools will be lifted this Wednesday, March 2," Wydysh said in a statement Sunday afternoon. "It will then be left to individual counties to decide whether to continue such a mandate.

"We have previously said that Niagara County would not continue that mandate if the decision were left to us. We continue to hold that view and want to be clear that Niagara County will NOT be implementing any local mask mandate for our schools."

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said he agreed with the decision, but added that he would like to see additional steps taken.