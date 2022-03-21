Club Marcella moving to a new location after 27 years in the Theatre District

The club said construction is already underway at Club Marcella’s new Cobblestone District location, which will open in May of 2022.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Club Marcella announced Monday that it will be relocating in the City of Buffalo.

The club said construction is already underway at Club Marcella’s new Cobblestone District location, which will open in May of 2022 after undergoing a multimillion-dollar renovation.

Marcella will celebrate with 'One. Final. Night. Closing Party' at its current location inside Theatre Place on Saturday, March 26, 2022.

Doors will open at 9:30 p.m. with performances by Keke Valasquez-Lord and the cast of Life’s a Drag at a special midnight show. Legendary Buffalo DJs Chris “Xotec” Moody and Charles Masters, who both performed at Club Marcella on its opening night in 1995, will make special appearances.

“I believed in Buffalo in 1995 and I believe in it, even more, today,” Guagliardo said. “This is not the end; it is the beginning of the next chapter. We are bringing a Miami-style nightclub to our great city and with our help, the Cobblestone District will continue to evolve as Buffalo’s premier live entertainment district.”

Club Marcella will relocate to 106 Michigan Avenue, it's a 9,720 square foot property, owned by 106 Stadium Parking.