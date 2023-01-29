Security guard shot overnight at downtown Buffalo club

The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty in the Club Marcella parking lot on Michigan Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A security guard is listed in stable condition after he was shot overnight at a downtown Buffalo club.

The security guard, a 36-year-old man, was shot shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday while on duty in the Club Marcella parking lot on Michigan Avenue.

He was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center to be treated, according to a spokesperson for Buffalo Police.

Anyone who has information on this shooting, or any other shootings in the City of Buffalo, is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.