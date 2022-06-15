Club Marcella opens up new venue

Located in the Cobblestone District a new Club Marcella location will hold grand-opening Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Club Marcella reveals date of the grand-opening of a new venue location in the Cobblestone District.

This new location's goal is to give Western New Yorkers a never-before seen nightlife experience.

The grand opening will be at 106 Michigan Ave., right across from the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Doors for the public will open at 10 p.m. on Friday with performances by Keke Valasquez-Lord and the cast of Life’s a Drag at a special midnight show.

Legendary Buffalo DJ Charles Masters, who performed at Club Marcella on its opening night in 1995, will make a special appearance.

Music will also be provided by Live DJs Devious, Adam Barrett and Kyle Carson. Club Marcella is open until 4 a.m. Patrons must be 18 or older.

A VIP invitation-only preview will take place at 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. A public grand opening celebration follows from 10 p.m. - 4 a.m.

Club Marcella is Buffalo’s longest-running nightclub.