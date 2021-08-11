Boy on bicycle in serious condition after being struck by car in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A 10-year-old boy is listed in serious condition after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle.
Cheektowaga Police say the boy was struck shortly before 5 p.m. on Lovejoy Street near Griffith Park. He was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be treated.
Cheektowaga Police, Sloan Fire, and AMR assisted the boy at the scene. Cheektowaga Police said an investigation by its Accident Investigation Unit is now underway.
Police are asking for help in that investigation by anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone who has seen any video if the incident. People who have information are asked to call Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3580.