Missing: Cheektowaga Police ask for help in finding man

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — A man has gone missing, and the Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for help.

Police say Bryan Hunt was reported missing Friday after his work truck was found abandoned. They say he last contacted his family on August 1, when he said he was having lunch in the Walden Galleria food court.

Cheektowaga Police say they believe Hunt is still in Buffalo or Cheektowaga.

Hunt, 51, is described as a Black male who is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and about 275 pounds. He's bald with brown eyes, and police say he "may have a slight mustache and a gray goatee."