CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Town Board is expected to name and promote Assistant Chief Brian Gould to Police Chief Wednesday afternoon.

The board has called a special meeting for 4:30 Wednesday afternoon for the purpose of the appointment.

Gould will succeed Chief Michael Sliwinski who passed away unexpectedly last month.