Town of Cheektowaga appoints Gould as new police chief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held a special board meeting Wednesday to appoint a new chief of police.

The move comes after the tragic and sudden loss of Chief Michael Sliwinski. He passed away on July 17 from a heart attack. He was 55.

The members of the Cheektowaga Town Board said they are grateful to have the well-qualified Assistant Chief Brian Gould assume the role of Chief of Police in the Town of Cheektowaga.