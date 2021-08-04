Town of Cheektowaga appoints Gould as new police chief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Town of Cheektowaga held a special board meeting Wednesday to appoint a new chief of police.
The move comes after the tragic and sudden loss of Chief Michael Sliwinski. He passed away on July 17 from a heart attack. He was 55.
The members of the Cheektowaga Town Board said they are grateful to have the well-qualified Assistant Chief Brian Gould assume the role of Chief of Police in the Town of Cheektowaga.
Gould takes over the town force following an unsuccessful bid in the Democratic primary for Erie County Sheriff. Kim Beaty was declared the winner in that June 22 primary.