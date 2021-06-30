Boil water order issued for Village of Brocton, Town of Portland

The boil water order is expected to remain in effect until at least Saturday, July 3.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — A boil water order has been issued by the Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services for all water customers in the Village of Brocton and those in the Town of Portland that live west of Lake Erie State Park.

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says residents should boil the water before using it for drinking and cooking or use bottled water until further notice.

The health department also notes, "Water for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth and making coffee must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use. Do not drink the water without boiling it first or use bottled water."

Some parts of Brocton and Portland will experience low water pressure, while other customers will not have water service, due to a water main leak. The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services says the source of the leak has been located and water district staff are in the process of fixing the problem.

When the leak is fixed, the water district staff will flush the system and check to make sure the water is safe to consume. The boil water order is expected to remain in effect until at least Saturday, July 3. Residents will be alerted when the boil water order is no longer in effect.