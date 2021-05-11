Boil Water Advisory issued for Village of Mayville

Advisory to start at 1 p.m. Tuesday and will continue until further notice.

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Residents of the Village of Mayville are being ordered to boil their water starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday. The advisory is in effect until further notice.

The action is needed while the village installs a new water pump into the new well that replaces the temporary pump installed during December's water emergency. Once the work is done, the well will be disinfected and turned back on. However, water samples must be taken to ensure there is no harmful bacteria or microbes introduced into the well. Those samples cannot be taken until the well is turned back on, prompting the boil water advisory.

Water for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth must be brought to a rolling boil for one minute then cooled prior to use. You should not drink the water or drink bottled water until further notice.