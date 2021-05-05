Mayville residents ordered to cut water usage by 50% for one week

MAYVILLE, N.Y. — Mayville residents are being ordered to conserve water for one week while the village installs a permanent pump in a new well.
The order calls for cutting back on usage by 50 percent starting Thursday, May 6 through Thursday May 13. While the pump is being put in, the village will be relying only on water from its storage tank to supply the system. If at any time during the process the village gets below a safe level of water in that tank, officials will be forced to use one of the PFNA contaminated wells to supply emergency water to the system.
If it becomes necessary to draw water from one of the contaminated wells, a "Do Not Drink" order will be put in place. At minimum, officials say a "Boil Water Order" would need to be implemented at some point to conduct a water bacteria analysis.
Residents with questions or concerns can call Public Works Superintendent John Buxton at (716) 269-4801.