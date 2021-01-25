Boil water advisory lifted for towns of Hamburg, Orchard Park

The boil water advisory was put into effect over the weekend due to a water main break on Saturday.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The boil water advisory, which was put in effect over the weekend for parts of Hamburg and Orchard Park has been lifted.

The Erie County Water Authority made the announcement Monday saying in part, "The required ban was lifted after ECWA completed a full water quality sampling and testing plan and found no issues."

The boil water advisory was put into effect due to a water main break on Saturday.

According to the water authority, two rounds of sampling and testing have been performed within the affected area. The Erie County Water Authority says the drinking water meets all regulatory standards for safety and quality, concluding that the water is safe to consume and use.

Any customers in Hamburg and Orchard Park who have any questions about this can contact the water authority at (716) 684-0900.