20 years later, a group of Black Sweet Home High School alumni reunite at a cookout

For this group, it was more than a reunion. It provided a chance to provide resources to current and future students at Sweet Home.

AMHERST, N.Y. — It was a great day for a cookout for a special group of Sweet Home High School alumni to enjoy and celebrate.

Twenty years ago, the Black alumni at the school wanted to organize a reunion, because when they attended the school, there were very few students of color.

Fast forward to 2023, and they are all together again. The class is a true mixture of various professions; some in attendance came from Virginia and Texas.

"We came together, we wanted a vision, basically a resource of people that's able to provide scholarships, mentorships to current and future minority students at Sweet Home, so that's the cusp of why we're doing this," said Stanton Trueheart, a member of the Class of 1983.